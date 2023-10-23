The festive period will mean some payments will go to bank accounts on different days than usual.

The dates benefits recipients can expect their payments over Christmas and New Year in 2023

Times are tough for a lot of households across the UK at the moment, and the build up to Christmas is expected to hit families hard with additional energy costs as the evenings get colder and darker, plus the prospect of buying Christmas presents.

The cost of living is hitting hard up and down the country, but when will money be in the accounts of benefits claimants over the Christmas period?

This year the public will be treated to an extended weekend over late December due to Christmas Day falling on a Monday and Boxing Day then falling on the following Tuesday, leaving a four day weekend.

The Government website claims the majority of benefit payment dates which fall on a bank holiday will instead be paid the working day before. This is similar to how payment dates work if they fall on a weekend.

Because of this, the majority of benefit payments will be made on Friday, December 22 rather than the following four days.

This will also be the case for Tax Credit payments, which can often follow a different payment pattern. Anyone who is expected to get their payment between Christmas Day and Wednesday, December 27 will get their payments on Friday, December 22 while anyone expecting their payment on Thursday, December 28 will get their payment one day early.