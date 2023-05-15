An original copy of The Beatles' 1968 White Album is being auctioned by a charity shop. The rare album, which was handed to The British Heart Foundation Sutton Coldfield branch, has been listed on the charity’s eBay account.

The band’s album - which was originally released on November 22, 1968 - is believed to be incredibly rare, as it is one of the original versions of the album among the 10,000 copies that had been sold.

White Album was the ninth studio album and the only double album by The Beatles, featuring 30 songs including hits like Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Helter Skelter and Revolution.

Bidding has started at £999.99 and is set to end on Monday at 10.06pm. The high value item is likely to contribute a large sum of money towards the charity’s cause.

Richard Pallier, head of retail online at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Our music and vinyl experts were thrilled when this valuable piece of music history was donated to the BHF. Despite its age, the album is in good condition, and Beatles fans and collectors can now place their bids through our eBay site.