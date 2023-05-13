Three untouched 2010 Tesla Roadsters have been discovered in a shipping crate, offers fans a look at what it might be like if Elon Musk could build a time machine. The three cars are listed as a "Radiant Red" Sport Roadster, and two "Very Orange" Sport Roadsters.

Now Arizona-based Tesla Roadster broker Gruber Motor Company has listed them for sale, and described them as in "almost perfect condition". The sought after Sport Models were apparently delivered to a Chinese port, but the buyer never collected them.

The company said: "Each Roadster for sale has a story, and we encourage sellers to share. This one is going to blow your mind. So, what if you could go back in time, Tesla time that is, and buy a brand new Roadster from Tesla? Would you do it?

"Here is your chance, since a time capsule has just been opened, and here is the interesting tale: In 2010, a customer in China bought three brand new US spec LHD Roadsters from Tesla. They got shipped to a dock in China, but were abandoned by the buyer. They have been sitting in sea containers, at a port, since 2010, untouched, accruing storage charges. Storage charges are being paid for by the seller."

The Sport editions of the car were sold for around $128,500 (£102,644) on release in 2010. Gruber says they have not been able to check the motors in person and will be shipping them to the USA "mid-May". At this point they do not even know if the cars will start, as their battery packs have lay dormant for thirteen years.

The spokesperson said: "What we do not yet know is if the ESS pack Service Plugs were pulled before shipment, and even more intriguing, if they were, is there any life left in the packs after 13 years of storage. We will not know until they are retrieved and fired up.

"We also do not know how many, if any, miles were on odometers from testing/delivery of new Roadsters. Once, or if, the Roadsters come back to the US, they will be shipped to Gruber Motors for a full technical review."

Each Roadster has unopened boxes in the trunk, assumed to be brand new charge cables, and a large box external to the car which is thought to be a hard top with carrying case. The last bid displayed on the Gruber auction page was $750k (£600k) for all three Teslas.