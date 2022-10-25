Taylor Swift Midnights: Official video for Bejeweled released and it’s full of Easter eggs - here’s why
Swifties rejoice! It’s time for the next Midnight’s easter egg hunt, this time with the new music for Bejweled.
Taylor Swift has released the official music video for new song Bejeweled. Following the record-breaking release of her tenth album, Midnights, Swift has revealed her second music video for the album following on from Anti-Hero. Both of which have been directed by Taylor Swift herself.
Swifties are well used to using their eagle eyes to spot any hidden messages Taylor Swift leaves in her songs, music videos and content, but even Swift herself can’t keep up with the amount in Bejweled. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the singer-songwriter explained how there are a ‘psychotic amount’ of easter eggs in her Cinderella style music video. “We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track,” she said.
One of the big takeaways was that many of the signs in this video seem to point to one big bit of news, confirmation that Swift’s third album Speak Now may be next in the string of Taylor’s Version releases. Taylor Swift has famously been rereleasing her old albums after losing the rights to her music to Scooter Braun, who famously purchased it from her old label Big Machine Records.
The video begins with some star-studded cameos, as promised by Taylor herself, with actress Laura Dern and Haim sisters starring as her stepsisters. Swift spoke about the casting for the video and said: “I wanted to make a video that’s just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos,” she started. “We hear about it a lot when we talk about the Cinderella fairy tale and so I was like what if we did a little twist on a Cinderella story and I could cast my friends? My best friends, the Haim sisters, what if they played the stepsisters? And I was like what if we really shoot for the stars with the other castings.”
“What if it was Oscar winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother? I was like, ‘Oscar winner Laura Dern, hello, I’ve written a script. It’s a one scene script in which you are going to call me a tired, tacky wench.’ And she was like, ‘I’m down’. She’s the coolest. She’s so funny. She’s another one, I’m like, ‘friend. You are my friend now.’” she continued.
What easter eggs can be found in Taylor Swifts ‘Bejewelled’ music video?
Here are thirteen easter eggs we found in Taylor’s latest video. We know there are many more, but we chose thirteen ‘because, of course’.
- The music video begins with the gentle sound of Enchanted from Swift’s third album playing in the background. Adding to speculation of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) being her next release.
- The stepmother, played by Laura Dern, uses Swift’s last name in a pun: “He tired of her quite quickly or should I say swiftly?” To which Swift replied: “There it is. That joke never gets old. Thank you, thank you so much.”
- Dern references ‘exile’, the name of a track from Swift’s folklore album: “Lest you forget, you’ve been exiled here.”
- Danielle Haim, one of the stepsisters, says “bye snake,” to Swift, referring to what trolls have called Swift online and a huge part of her Reputation album era.
- The portrait of Jack Antonoff, the Prince Charming in the video who is Swift’s frequent collaborator, particularly for Midnights. The portrait also has cats on it, Swift’s favourite animal.
- During a scene where we get a glimpse at elevator buttons that all feature the main colours of her previous albums, Swift hits button number three, suggesting that her third album will be next to get the Taylor’s Version treatment.
- In one image Swift is sitting on a clock that points to 3pm which further adds to speculation about her next re-release being Speak Now.
- Just as the video begins with Enchanted from Speak Now, another favourite song Long Live can be heard throughout the entirety of the music video.
- The biggest takeaway that points to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) coming soon is that the video was released on the 12 year anniversary of the album. As well as the entire music video being in the same style as the stage production for the Speak Now World tour.
- One scene shows the Folklore cottage from her previous album and moves to a Castle which may symbolise Taylor Swift’s shift back to a more pop sound following her Folklore and Evermore era.
- Eagle eyed fans also noticed that in the video Swift wears a similar cape to the one worn in her music video for ...Ready for it? from her album Reputation.
- In the video Taylor also wears a jewelled necklace with each jewel styled in the same colour associated with every one of her albums.
- Taylor Swift and Jack Antoff are pictured holding a box with a vault key in it which references the vault tracks that are included in every Taylor’s Version album so far.