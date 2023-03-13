Emergency services are dealing with a suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea today (March 13). Both the fire service and police are at the scene on the Clydach Road and Field Close junction at the scene, now declared a major incident.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service has said it was called to an incident at 11:20am after several reports of a gas explosion. Several posts on social media have also reported on a loud bang in the area.

Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Police are also at the scene, while the public have been told to stay away from the area while the emergency services handle the situation, and several roads in the surrounding area have been closed off.

While the emergency services have yet to confirm if they are dealing with a gas explosion, a team of gas engineers from Wales and West are making their way to the scene.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has told Metro : “At 11.20am on Monday, March 13th, crews from Morriston, Swansea West, Neath, Gorseinon and Port Talbot were called to an incident in Morriston following several reports of a gas explosion.

“As well as Fire and Rescue Service Crews, South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service are in attendance.

“South Wales Police have declared a major incident, no further information is available at this time. For more information, please contact South Wales Police.”

Swansea Council leader, Rob Stewart, said: “A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston. Emergency teams are responding.‘It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities or individuals trapped in the rubble.