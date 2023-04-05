News you can trust since 1952
Subway and Cadbury launch the SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg for ONE day only - how to get yours for free

Subway and Cadbury have partnered to launch something quite... interesting

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read

Subway and Cadbury have partnered to launch a limited-edition sandwich like no other - a bonkers SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg. The brands have collided to create the ultimate savoury-sweet treat to kick off the Easter weekend.

The SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg is golden toasted on the outside and gooey on the inside. The limited edition franken-food will be available for free in 4 restaurants across the UK for one day only on Friday April 7.

Participating restaurants will be giving the eggy sub away while stocks last so foodies will need to get down to their Subway quick.

Rusty Warren, senior NPD and product innovation manager, at Subway, said: “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter. Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination - a perfect seasonal treat!

    “All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt.”

    Charlotte Docker, brand executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist! The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season.

    “We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury.”

     Where to get your SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg?

    Subway and Cadbury have partnered to launch a limited-edition sandwich like no otherSubway and Cadbury have partnered to launch a limited-edition sandwich like no other
    • London, Subway - W1T 5A
    • Liverpool, Subway - L1 1QT
    • Swansea, Subway - SA7 9BA
    • Glasgow, Subway - G2 3HQ
