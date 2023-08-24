Sony has announced the new name of its handheld device, previously code-named Project Q. It comes just months after the State of Play showcase that revealed the device to players in a brief teaser about the device.

The handheld device will be called the PlayStation Portal and will be a “remote player” console, similar to a Nintendo Switch and the previous PSP device. The PlayStation Portal will have an 8-inch LCD screen with up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sony previously revealed that the device will come with the features of a DualSense wireless controller and will feature the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. A blog post from Sony said: “PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house.”

The PlayStation Portal is not a standalone console and players will need to already own a PS5 to enjoy the device. The console will connect to the PS5 via WIFI and will be able to play supported games that are already installed to the person’s individual PS5 console.

Most Popular

Sony also noted that “PS VR2 games, which require the headset and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported.” The gaming company has also revealed that the device will launch this year but is yet to reveal a specific date.

Sony has said more information on how to pre-order the PlayStation Portal will be revealed “soon”. The PlayStation Portal pays slight homage to the companies first handheld game console, the PSP, an abbreviation of the new device name, which was first released in 2004.

How much will the PlayStation Portal cost?