Sky TV has issued an urgent warning to UK customers after identifying a costly scam being used by cyber thieves. The British broadcaster and telecommunications company said some customers are having their ‘financial details stolen’ after falling for the sly trick.

Many high-brow tech companies have made major strides in smoothing out the user experience of their products. In recent years, Sky customers can log-in quicker than ever by using a QR code which pops up on the screen.

Viewers are urged to scan the icon via the camera app on their smartphone, which shortens the amount of time taken to key in details. Unfortunately, it appears cyber thieves are using the QR icon to send customers to fake websites where important details are stolen.

Sky understands this is mostly affecting people who have downloaded third-part QR scanners via their app store. By using your built-in camera phone to identify the QR code - you shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Sky said: “Sometimes when you’re signing up for a new app on Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream, we might ask you to scan a QR code that appears on your screen. This is so we can get you set up faster.

“We’re currently seeing a problem where some customers, who are using third-party QR code scanner apps, are being re-directed to a fake website and having their financial details stolen. We’d advise you to only use your phone’s camera when scanning QR codes on Sky pages.

“If your phone camera does not have a built-in scanner, carefully enter the URL provided next to the QR code into your phone’s browser.”

Sky has also highlighted an increase in suspicious emails being sent out to customers, from cyber thieves claiming to be the firm. “These are fraudulent calls, emails or texts pretending to be from companies or banks and trying to get money or personal, sensitive or financial info from you. E.g. usernames, passwords, credit card details, or even your Sky viewing card number,” Sky wrote on its help page.

“They might get in touch by phone, email or text, or through a website or social media, and can often look or sound genuine. No matter how you’re contacted, you should always be wary of anything you weren’t expecting.”

