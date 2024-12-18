The cost of buying and posting cards could be one reason for their demise, while some reckon the rise in digital communication might be making them obsolete | Shutterstock

Six in 10 adults are receiving fewer Christmas cards - and over three-quarters aren’t bothered in the slightest, according to a poll.

Research, of 2,000 UK adults who celebrate the festive season, found over 40 per cent hope this downward trend continues for the rest of Christmas in 2024.

One in 10 won’t be sending a single card this year - with 49 per cent adding they would prefer not to but feel obliged because they still receive them.

Nearly half (47 per cent) think Christmas cards lack sincerity, while 40 per cent don’t think they are as important as they used to be.

A spokesperson said: “Christmas cards might once have been the highlight of the holiday season, but it seems many are happy to let this tradition fade like tinsel on a tired old tree.

“But for those that do receive these nuisance cards, I’m pleased that we can help get rid of them and give players a reward for doing so.”

The research went on to find 72 per cent believe the cost of buying and posting cards could be one reason for their demise, while 60 per cent reckon the rise in digital communication might be making them obsolete.

In fact, 28 per cent would receive an invitation to meet up with loved ones over a card, and 25 per cent think a personalised text message would suffice.

But 17 per cent aren’t looking forward to receiving one from a distant relative they never see, and 12 per cent are cringing at the thought of getting one from a work colleague they hardly know.

Once the festivities are over and done with, one in 10 (nine per cent) will just chuck the cards they receive in the bin.

The younger generations also seem to be doing away with the tradition of Christmas cards, with Gen Z sending and receiving the least out of all generations.

And they also feel the most obliged (53 per cent) to send a card even though they wouldn’t normally bother.

However, Gen Z is the most sentimental about them being the most likely to keep hold of them as keepsakes (26 per cent).

The research, conducted via OnePoll, went on to find 17 per cent admit they have been a Scrooge in the past, fighting back against the holiday spirit.

Of these, 21 per cent opted for beef over the traditional turkey, and 20 per cent complained loudly about awful Christmas music in public spaces.

While 17 per cent added All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is the holiday song they never want to hear again.

One in 10 went on to say they will be putting their headphones on and playing mobile games all Christmas Day.

And many have been on the receiving end of a Scrooge-like present - with ugly clothing items, pairs of socks toothpicks, oven mitts and nail clippers, ranking as the top five worst Christmas gifts they had received.