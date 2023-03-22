News you can trust since 1952
Six Four ITV - Release date, cast, how to watch and episode 1 summary

ITVX’s Six Four is a dynamic tale of kidnapping and betrayal

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT- 2 min read

ITVX continues a strong year in TV with the brand new crime-thriller Six Four, which arrives on small screens  this month. The must-watch series is led by Kevin Mckidd and set primarily in Glasgow.

Based on a Hideo Yokoyama novel of the same name, Six Four is a dynamic tale of kidnapping and betrayal. The show’s writer Gregory Burke speaks on adapting the show from the Japanese novel.

He said: “The UK is, obviously a much less deferential society than Japan, but part of the reason that I thought ‘Six Four’ would prove fertile territory for a television adaptation here is that in recent years we have not lacked our own examples of institutional inertia; whether miscarriages of justice, failures of governance, or scandals in politics and business, our public life and collective health has been jeopardised by corruption.

“In many of these situations the same dilemma is at their core; to what is the individual within the institution loyal, and does that loyalty inevitably lead to a compromise with the truth,” he adds. The individual’s relationship with truth is what lies at the heart of ‘Six Four’.”

    Here’s everything you need to know about the new ITVX show Six Four.

    Six Four release date & how to watch

    Six Four will arrive on ITV’s streaming service ITVX on Thursday 30th March. Four episodes will be available to watch at once.

    Six Four episode one summary 

    The official summary for episode one of Six Four reads: “DC Chris O’Neill is approached by a journalist about a cold case involving a missing girl. His own daughter is also missing, and his wife Michelle goes to London to search for her.”

    Six Four entire cast list 

    • Kevin McKidd as Chris O’Neill
    • Vinette Robinson as Michelle O’Neill
    • James Cosmo as Jim Mackie
    • Brian McCardie as Bill Martin
    • Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace
    • Alison Peebles as April Mclean
    • Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne
    • Laura Cairns as Ms Fullerton
    • Lorne Macfayden as Stuart Simpson
    • Andrew Whipp as Philip O’Neill
    • Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace
    • Frances Grey as Pauline Wallace
    • Jessica Hardwick as PC McKenzie
