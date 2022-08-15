Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, one of the highly anticipated Marvel shows of the year, is coming to Disney+ this month.

The show, which is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released one episode at a time.

Plenty of details about the show have been announced, including the cast and whether or not we will see Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo) at any point in the show.

Ahead of its release, here’s all you need to know about the cast, what the show is about, and when episodes will be available to be streamed on Disney+

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ about?

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) juggles life as an attorney whilst also being a superpowered Hulk.

Jennifer is a lawyer who specialises in cases involving superhumans.

The show takes Marvel fans back to the world of Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk) is cast in nine episode series.

When is ‘She Hulk: Attorney at Law’ out on Disney+?

The first episode of the show is set to be released on Disney+ on Thursday 18 August and will then be released every Thursday until the ninth and final episode on 13 October.

The episodes will be available from 8am in the UK on each release day.

What is the cast of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’?

The full cast of the show has been revealed, and is listed below.

Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk)

Jameela Jamil (Titania)

Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramos)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Mallory Book)

Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / The Hulk)

Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/ Abomination)

Benedict Wong (Wong)

Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/ Daredevil)

How can I get signed up to Disney+?