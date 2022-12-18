Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital for medical emergency after falling ill filming TV series Night of Terror
Sharon Osbourne wife of rocker Ozzy was rushed to hospital after falling ill while filming a new television series Night of Terror.
Sharon Osbourne, the entrepreneurial wife of Birmingham rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, was rushed to hospital overnight after suddenly falling ill. Osbourne, 70, was in the middle of filming an episode of a new television series Night of Terror, when she was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, a short way from where she was filming.
TMZ has reported that doctors were called out to the Glen Tavern Inn at around 6.30pm over a ‘medical call’, a representative for Ventura County Department reportedly told the publication. The pop culture website later revealed Osbourne was released from hospital hours later, though circumstances regarding her illness still remain tightly wrapped.
Speaking directly to TMZ, Osbourne’s son Jack wished to thank everyone who sent their well-wishes and prayers. JO also says he’s going to let Sharon share exactly what happened to her in her own time and on her own terms. Osbourne is currently taking care of husband Ozzy, 74, after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020.
Though Sharon Osbourne has not indicated recently of any health issues, throughout her life the reality star has battled with cancer; in 2002, during the height of The Osbournes reality TV series, Osbourne revealed she was battling with colon cancer with only a 33% survival prognosis. In 2012, she underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had a gene that increases the risk of developing breast cancer.
Earlier this year, Osbourne revealed she had contracted Covid from her husband after flying back to Los Angeles to look after him. “’I’ve got some news to share. My daughter Kelly has it, I have it and the entire household has it now,” she revealed on her TalkTV show, remarking that Ozzy was fine but incredibly paranoid about catching it, to the point the former Black Sabbath star was said to have been cleaning takeaway deliveries with anti-bacterial spray in a bid to prevent himself from catching Covid.