Amanza Smith, LA relator and star of Selling Sunset, has issued a health update after she opened up about her cancer scare on the Netflix show. The reality TV star revealed in an Instagram post that she is cancer free after doctors confirmed her biopsy results were benign.

The emotional Instagram post read: “Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health. I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly ageing backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever!

“The results of my biopsy were benign! I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever! I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six.”

The Selling Sunset cast member also went on to address her ongoing feud with co-star Chrishell Stause. Amanza said in the post: “I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease.

“It affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way. Let’s celebrate life on this post and I urge you to please if you are going to comment make this one, the one that you bite your tongue and only make it positive. Negativity causes disease. Everyone remember that …it’s something we don’t want to mess with … love, positivity, and happiness actually heal it. Big love to you all.”

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith

Netflix co-stars Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani and Nicole Young left messages of support in the comments section, alongside red heart emojis. In season six of Selling Sunset, which aired on May 21, Amanza revealed she had a scan on her uterus.

She said in a confessional: ”Recently, there [were] some things seen on a scan that were questionable. I need to get a biopsy. So yeah, that feels sh***y.”

Amanza has two children, daughter Noah and son Braker, with ex-husband and former NFL star Ralph Brown. Amanza lost contact with the football player in 2019 after he said he could no longer co-parent.

Amanza addressed her relationship with Ralph on Selling Sunset, saying: “My ex-husband and I have been divorced since my kids were 1 and 2. So, for the past seven years, they have spent a week with Daddy and a week with Mommy.

