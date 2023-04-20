We’ve all thought about leaving the world behind and moving to our own island. Well you can make this dream a reality as Scottish island Barlocco is up for sale.

The rocky island, which measures 25-miles, is perfect for sea anglers or bird spotters, and water sports enthusiasts. Access to the 25-mile island is by boat, or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike, and there is a pebble beach on the western side, where a boat can be anchored or beached.

The stunning island is located in Borgue, Kirkcudbright with offers starting at just over £150,000 - a bargain for a dream life. Barlocco has ‘outstanding’ views and is also within the Borgue coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, with plants including perennial flax, rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid.

The island is home to some amazing wildlife too. Gulls dominate the breeding seabird populations as well as great black-backed and common gulls. Smaller numbers of breeding guillemot, razorbill and fulmar are also found.

The island is completely empty with no dwellings or buildings. They also have no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island. Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority.

Aaron Edgar, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Barlocco Island is in a truly stunning location near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway and within an area of scientific interest both geologically and biologically.

“There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around.

"The pebble beach is a delight and the perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming or to anchor a boat and enjoy a waterside picnic.

“We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland, so we expect a lot of interest.”

