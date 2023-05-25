Sam Smith has released a statement after being forced to cancel their Manchester show due to voice issues. The singer was performing at the AO Arena on Wednesday night (May 24), before things went south.

The performance was one of many on Smith’s packed schedule delivering the Gloria tour to hundreds of thousands of fans. During the show, a power cut caused the entire arena to be plunged into darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were left devastated after they were told to head to the foyer. The entire gig only lasted for three songs, with Smith later revealing on social media that they noticed something ‘really wrong’ with their voice.

In a statement, they said: "I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise guest at the end.

Most Popular

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

Sam Smith is set to perform at the AO Arena tonight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad