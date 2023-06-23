Ryan Reynolds has shared an image with famous Great British Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with fans speculating that the Hollywood actor could appear in the next series.

In the image, Reynolds is standing outside the iconic Bake Off tent with the famous judges. In the caption, he wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin @paul.hollywood & @prueleith”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct0-kBGMtme/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Shortly after the image was posted, fans of the Channel 4 show went wild in the comments with rumours soon swirling that the Deadpool actor will star in the next series. One wrote: “Omg, did you do Bake Off?”

Another said: “ You’ve done celeb bake off?! That’s it then. We can end television now. It’s done.”

A third wrote: “OMG! I hope they said “Get Ready, Get Set, Blake”!”