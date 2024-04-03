Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Suzanne Famula has bravely spoken out, after a romance fraudster stole over £20,000 by pretending he needed money for medical treatment. After around two months of dating, Christopher Harris told 39-year-old Suzanne that he had long-term health problems and that he needed £400 to "go private" to receive "proper care". She lent him the money on the condition he pay her back once he got paid - but he soon began asking for more money claiming that he was too unwell to work and needed it to cover medical expenses, mortgage payments and bills.

In a short video, Suzanne explains how she though she was ‘helping someone out who was really poorly’ - but it soon turned out he was lying. The hairdresser from Hertfordshire describes his online dating profile as ‘all very normal’ and that he told her he worked at a car dealership. “To me that’s a normal run of the mill job...he didn’t have that job.” Harris, who is now in prison, had 16 previous convictions for more than 25 offences, including nine fraud-related cases.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Famula, 39. A woman has told how she was conned out of £20k by a "callous" romance fraudster - who convinced her he was sick and needed the money for private medical care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne is speaking out for the first time in the hopes that romance fraud will be treated as a more serious crime. Despite the prison sentence, she feels more needs to be done to support victims of romance fraud. Suzanne said: "I wasn't taken seriously or respected. I had to really advocate for myself and fight my corner every step of the way.”