The risk of wildfires has been raised to ‘very high’ for most of England and Wales. It comes as high temperatures and a lack of rain combine to create ‘tinder-dry’ conditions - which are expected to last for the rest of the week.

It is unusual for the risk to be this high so early into the summer period. But, with the landscape so dry already, it allows for fires to easily start, with two wildfires occurring yesterday (June 14) in Aberdeen.

Firefighters are to deploy new techniques learnt in the world’s worst wildfire hotspots from around the globe in a bid to battle wildfires in the UK this year. Last year’s heatwave saw thousands break out with one destroying homes at Wennington, east London.

Speaking to the BBC, Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley, wildfire lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), said the risk and threat of such major wildfires was "clearly growing in the UK".

"All of this learning from international partners, who are probably still some years ahead of us, is a very sensible way of trying to get us ahead of the curve”.

In this aerial view, a fire engine is seen on the field while smoke rises from the trees on July 19, 2022 in Blidworth, England