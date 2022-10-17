Lewis Capaldi has revealed the reason he does not support the England Lionesses - and why he wanted them to lose during their momentous Women’s Euros 2022 campaign.

The Scottish singer made the announcement during his appearance on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, October 15. He broke the news whilst sitting alongside an English footballing hero.

The Lionesses went on a triumphant run in the Women’s Euros 2022 which was hosted across the United Kingdom - from breezing through the group stages unbeaten to winning the famed title in July.

Most Popular

But it turns out that not everyone was behind the team, as Capaldi confessed during his short stint on the talk show last weekend.

Accompanying the musician on the ITV programme was Lioness Chloe Kelly, who was the extra-time Euros winning goal scorer for England in their 2-1 final victory over Germany.

Lewis Capaldi, who is renowned for hits such as ‘Someone You Loved’ and more recently ‘Forget Me’, admitted he had a deep feeling of bitterness and jealousy - which evoked a hilarious reaction from the live audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Kelly of England’s Lionesses - Getty

He said directly to Ms Kelly: “No, and I won’t lie to you - I am very honoured to meet you. But, what I found about the Women’s Euros, watching the Lionesses, the England women’s team excels in such a way that inspired a huge bitterness and jealousy in me.

"It is instilled in me as a Scottish man, in much the same way the men’s national team gives me the same feeling. So, it just shows you how far we’ve come.”