Festival fans have had a delightful start to their Tuesday morning with news of more acts announced for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival. Amongst the new names confirmed are Arlow Parks and Mimi Webb.

The second wave of acts join an already star studded line-up. The already confirmed headliners for 2023 are Billie Eilish, The Killers, and Sam Fender. Also previously announced are Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Imagine Dragons and many more.

Reading Festival takes place at Richfield Avenue, whilst Leeds Festival is at Bramham Park in Leeds. Both festivals take place on the weekend of August 25-27.

