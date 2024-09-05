RAW Charging offers free charging to celebrate World EV Day for the third year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers will be able to enjoy free EV charging across a variety of places on the RAW Charging network, including Alton Towers Resort and a host of National Trust, McArthurGlen and Greene King sites, on Monday (Sept 9) in celebration of World EV Day, thanks to RAW Charging, the UK’s fastest growing electric vehicle chargepoint operator for the leisure, hospitality and premium retail sectors.

Free charging will begin at 12:01am on Monday 9 September and normal fees will resume at 23:59 on the same day. The offer will be available at all of RAW’s destination chargers including: o McArthurGlen retail outlets in York, Bridgend, and the East Midlands; Over 500 chargers at Greene King pubs; National Trust places; Merlin Entertainment parks: Alton Towers Resort, subject to availability, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Warwick Castle and more. Charging will be available for all types of EVs.

As one of the largest providers of destination EV charging in the UK, RAW wanted to give back to drivers for the third year running through offering free charging at selected destinations across the UK, to further highlight the growing importance of reliable destination charging.

RAW understands the importance of destination charging for drivers, offering some of the most competitive charging costs in the industry. As a reliable, driver focussed network, RAW continues to work with leading brands in the leisure, hospitality and retail sector across the UK to deliver fast and convenient EV charging.

Jason Simpson, CEO, RAW Charging, said: “For a third year in a row, we’re delighted to celebrate World EV Day by giving back to the EV drivers of the UK and thanking our hosts for their ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing emissions. Our partnerships with businesses in the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors show the importance of destination charging and we’d like to thank our customers at these Amazing Places by offering free charging on 9 September 2024. We look forward to continuing our rollout of destination charging across the UK and Europe to help aide the transition to EVs.”

For more information and a full list of locations offering free charging visit rawcharging.com.