The property was home to the Llewelyn Davies family, whose children inspired J.B. Barrie to write Peter Pan

A five-storey townhouse with an impressive literary history has appeared on the market for just under £12 million. The property - which is situated in London’s affluent Kensington - was home to the Llewelyn Davies family, whose children inspired J.B. Barrie to write Peter Pan.

The front of the decadent property is decorated with a blue plaque commemorating the war poet Siegfried Sassoon, who wrote two novels while lodging. More recently, it belonged to a successful newspaper editor, giving the property a unique cultural history.

The lower ground floor of the property features a reception room, kitchen, bedroom, wine cellar and courtyard. Moving up to the ground floor, an additional kitchen and dining room can be found, alongside an office and reception room.

The first floor consists of an additional reception room, bedroom and provides access to an outside terrace. A glamorous en-suite bedroom features on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor complete the property.

The five-storey home contains seven w/cs & shower rooms and is located close to Holland Park underground station and Notting Hill.

If you’d like to own this five-bedroom townhouse or view the property, visit the Zoopla website .

Where: Campden Hill Square, Kensington, London W8

Price: £11,950,000

Estate Agent: Russell Simpson

1 . This magnificent reception room was formerly an artist studio This magnificent reception room was formerly an artist studio Photo Sales

2 . The property was formerly occupied by famous war poet Siegfried Sassoon The property was formerly occupied by famous war poet Siegfried Sassoon Photo Sales

3 . The property is located in the affluent Kensington The property is located in the affluent Kensington Photo Sales

4 . Portrait artist Harold Speed built the south-facing garden Portrait artist Harold Speed built the south-facing garden Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3