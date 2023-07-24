Primark expands click and collect service to 32 more UK stores - list of locations
Primark customers will be able to order items online and collect them instore
Primark has expanded its click and collect service to more UK stores to allow shoppers to get hold of their bargain products more easily. The high street fashion retailer has introduced the service to 32 more stores across the UK.
Primark first launched the click and collect service in 25 stores in the north of England and Wales in November last year. The service allows customers to buy items online before picking them up from a store to minimise the time spent browsing in the store.
Customers using click and collect can shop around 1,500 items across baby, kids and nursery products and toys, with hundreds of products exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes kids’ essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s brand partners and larger nursery decor and toys.
Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our Click + Collect trial to the next level and bring it to 32 of our stores in and around London. This means the service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience Click + Collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.
“The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”
The stores offering the service range from Hackney to Hammersmith and Staines to Westfield Stratford and vary from multi-storey flagships on either end of Oxford Street, destination stores in Bluewater, Lakeside and Westfield White City, and smaller high street locations like Tooting and Woolwich. As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in larger flagship stores.
After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click + Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click + Collect desk, enabling them to skip potential in-store queues.
Customers who don’t live or work near one of the 57 trial Click + Collect stores can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products using the stock-checker before heading into their local store.
Primark Click & Collect - list of locations
Full list of Primark stores getting click and collect
Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
Primark stores already offering click and collect
Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY