News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
31 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
46 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Pret launches 2023 spring range - full list of what’s joining the menu

Pret adds “bold” and “colourful flavours” to food menu with new spring additions.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

Pret a Manger’s food menu is set to welcome some new spring additions. From salads to sandwiches, we take a look at what customers can expect to see in stores.

The sandwich shop chain is adding some new treats and snacks to its menu for spring. Joining the retailer’s existing array of foods is new salad, wraps, dessert and veggie offerings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the new additions made their debut on Pret’s Instagram today (April 19) as the account announced the arrival of the new menu. Along with snaps of a few of the new items, the caption of the post described the range to have "bold" and "colourful flavours”.

The spring range is available in stores up and down the country from today. Customers can find their local store using the shop finder on Pret’s website. Alternatively, the spring menu will also be available on the chain’s delivery partnering services, including Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Most Popular

    We break down Pret’s 2023 Spring menu, including the new wrap and dessert additions.

    Pret a Manger’s 2023 Spring menu - Full list

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Salads

    • Greek Salad
    • Korean-Style Chilli Chicken Salad 
    • Mexican-Style Chipotle Chickpea Salad
    • Vietnamese-Style Prawn Salad

    Sandwiches 

    • Avo Brunch Rye Roll 
    • Pret’s Coronation Chicken Bloomer 
    • Italian Deli Bloomer 
    • Crayfish & Rocket Bloomer 
    • Veggie New Yorker Bloomer 
    • Chicken & Stuffing Baguette
    • Spicy Salami Toastie 
    • Pesto, Mozzarella & Roasted Tomato Toastie
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Wraps

    • Korean-Style Chicken & Slaw Wrap 
    • Curried Chickpea & Mango Wrap

    Desserts 

    • Salted Caramel Dessert Pot 
    • Black Forest Dessert Pot 
    • Chocolate Espresso Cake
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Vegan and Vegetarian options 

    • Korean Style Sticky Mushroom rice bowl
    • Pret’s Coronation Egg Bloomer 
    • Korean Style Mushroom & Avocado Wrap
    Related topics:Pret A Manger