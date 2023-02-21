Police searching for the “vulnerable” sister-in-law of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office actor Mackenzie Crook have urged drivers to watch their dashcam footage for any signs of her. Laurel Aldridge, 62, has been missing since leaving her Sussex home on February 14.

After her disappearance from Arun, West Sussex on Valentine’s Day, she skipped a chemotherapy appointment, and has not been seen since. The police have described her as 5ft 4ins (162cm), with grey hair and blonde highlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mackenzie Crook, known as the one-eyed pirate Ragetti in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Gareth Keenan in The Office, used social media to publicise the search for his sister-in-law..

Talking to ITV, the actor said: "It’s incredibly difficult. She is in quite a vulnerable position at the moment. She missed a chemotherapy session on Tuesday, so we’re really worried about her.

Most Popular

"She’s going through chemotherapy for cancer and she missed a session on Tuesday, she’s very vulnerable and we’re imagining she’s having some sort of crisis. That’s why we’re so desperate to find her."

Police also said she sometimes wears glasses, and that she was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf, and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her that she might be wearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far. We may have information which could place Laurel’s last known location.

“To be in that location it’s likely Laurel would have crossed a busy road where people would have been driving in the area at the time. I am urging people who were driving in this area or near to this area of Arun to review their dashcam footage to see if there is anyone who matches Laurel’s description.

Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law, Laurel Aldridge, has been missing since leaving her Sussex home on February 14.

"We have a dedicated officer who is in contact Laurel’s family and will continue to support them throughout this investigation. Please continue to look out for Laurel and call 101 with non-urgent information and 999 if this information is urgent quoting Operation Accrue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad