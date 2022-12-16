A London art gallery has caused a stir after Metropolitan police officers spotted an ‘unconscious woman’ through the window and proceeded to break down the door to rescue her. However, when the Met Officers went to aid the ‘woman’ who was slumped over a table, it was discovered that she was a mannequin made from foam filler and was part of a commissioned art installation.

A gallery worker at the Laz Emporium in Soho said she had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea but was confused when she came downstairs to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers. The realistic sculptural piece which goes by the name ‘Kristina’ is made from packing tape and foam filler and depicts the gallery owner’s sister, Kristina, passed out with her face in a plate of soup.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the Laz Emporium incident on November 25, saying ‘officers forced entry to the address, where they uncovered that the person was, in fact, a mannequin’.

The Met said officers were called at 5.32 pm “to concerns for the welfare of a person at locked business premises on Lexington Street”. Half an hour later, officers forced entry to the address where they uncovered that the person was a mannequin. A statement added: “The Met has a duty of care to respond when there are welfare concerns.”

The art has reportedly caused issues with paramedics being called out to assist ‘Kristina’ in October too, Artnet News reported.

The art installation called ‘Kristina’ that caused the stir

