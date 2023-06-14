Disney+ star Park Soo Ryun has died after falling down a flight of stairs. The 29-year-old, who starred in a number of K-dramas such as Snowdrop as well as musicals including "Finding Mr. Destiny" and "Siddharta" died over the recent weekend.

The South Korean actress reportedly slipped on a visit to Jeju Island where she was scheduled to perform just hours later, according to the Mirror. She went to a hospital but was unfortunately pronounced brain-dead by medics.

In her honour, her family will donate her organs. Speaking to local media, her mother said: "There must be someone who desperately needs organs. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted by the thought that her heart has gone to someone and is beating."

The actress rose to fame after making her debut in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore. She then made the transition to television three years later in 2021 with Snowdrop alongside Blackpink singer Jisoo.

Park is the second Snowdrop star to lose their life in recent years. Last year, in January 2022, Kim Mi-soo died. Her cause of death was not released.