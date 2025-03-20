Brits need a holiday - just to get over the stress of preparing for their dream break this Easter | SWNS

A travel expert has revealed the 'getaway hacks' to take the stress out of the pre-holiday week, this Easter.

Travel blogger Vicky Flip Flop, whose real name is Vicky Philpott, from Southsea, suggests getting into the right mindset ahead of your journey with a calming activity such as a short stretching session, mug of herbal tea, or by lighting a soothing candle.

Setting a journey goal such as finishing a book you’ve been meaning to read, or learning basic phrases in the local language of your destination can also take the stress out of travel according to the expert.

And book airport transfers as early as possible, not only to get the best deals but so you can just forget about it before your trip.

It comes after research found Brits need a holiday - just to get over the stress of preparing for their dream break.

A poll of 2,000 adults found four in 10 claims the week before jetting off to sunnier climates is the most stressful time of the year.

Despite waiting all year for a break in the sunshine, 66 per cent feel busy in the lead up to the holiday.

And 31 per cent struggle to get excited during the run up because they have too much to think about.

Packing bags (29 per cent), cleaning the house (13 per cent) and arranging the appropriate documents (10 per cent) are the biggest pre-holiday stresses.

To combat this, National Express has teamed up with Vicky, to offer some 'getaway hacks' for the countdown to the main event.

She said: “While holidays are often seen as a time of joy and relaxation, the lead-up to them can be surprisingly stressful.

“Many people find themselves juggling a long to-do list, from planning travel and wrapping up work to getting the house clean for their return.

“The pressure to create a perfect holiday experience can sometimes overshadow the excitement, leaving people feeling overwhelmed rather than eager.”

The study also found as many as 16 per cent of adults have actually decided against going on a holiday because they would have too much to do before leaving.

Some of the disasters faced by travellers include returning home to dead plants as nobody had watered them (nine per cent) or having to pay last-minute high fees for trains and taxis to the airport (nine per cent).

More than half (52 per cent) feel they can only relax once they are on the way to the airport, with 86 per cent considering a stress-free airport transfer an important part of the holiday.

And 21 per cent claim the best way to go is to simply take a back seat and let someone else sort it out, according to the stats by OnePoll.

Ed Rickard, network director for National Express, which has seen bookings for Easter travel to major UK airports rise by 11.5 per cent compared to the same time last year, said: “Whether it’s packing the right items, organising travel documents, or making sure all necessary reservations are in place, there’s always that nagging worry that something will go wrong when travelling on holiday.

“This can be especially stressful for those travelling with children or large groups but with hundreds of frequent coach services to and from major UK airports, holidaymakers have one less thing to worry about, with our brilliant coach drivers taking them right to the airport terminal door.”

Vicky Flip Flop’s top 10 pre-holiday tips:

Make sure your neighbours are fully briefed on plant care, maybe even make a small map of where they all live at home. Putting artificial plants away can also help avoid confusion.

Organise your fridge like you’re running a restaurant. Give everything a status update. Offer any fresh fruit or vegetables that won’t keep to your neighbours, and pop that half-finished fresh milk in the freezer for when you get back.

Consider booking an airport transport early, with National Express coaches taking you straight to the terminal door.

Do a three-minute stretching session before you leave, have your favourite herbal tea, or even light a calming candle to make the prep feel like a calm and purposeful activity, not a rush.

Give your trip a purpose beyond getting to the main destination, for example finishing a book or learning how to say a few words in the language of wherever you are traveling to. An activity to do on the coach makes the journey feel more like an adventure.

Discuss exactly what you want to get out of the trip if you are travelling with other people, to make sure you’re on the same page, and if you’re not – what to do about it.

Charge everything, and take power banks and cables in your hand luggage so you can give your devices a battery boost before departure.

Pretend you're in your favourite film, as you look out of the window, create an epic soundtrack in your head.

Be intentional as you watch the world pass by. Notice how the landscape changes from your coach window.

Keep your peace at the airport As you enter those terminal doors hold onto the calm feelings you’ve just manifested from your relaxing journey.

Top 20 most stressful pre-holiday tasks:

Packing your bags Cleaning your home Checking your passport and visa requirements Arranging pet care Arranging transportation to the airport or station Confirming travel arrangements Securing your home Ensuring you have all necessary medications Checking travel insurance coverage Arranging for someone to check on your home e.g bringing in the bins and clearing letters from the porch Preparing a travel schedule Exchanging currency Sending around handovers at work Confirming accommodation bookings Emptying the fridge of perishable items Making copies of important documents Making sure to have correct plug adapters Ensuring phone signal works in the country you are travelling to Informing family and friends of your travel plans Setting timers for lights