News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Oscar nominations 2023: Top Gun & All Quiet on the Western Front lead whilst Paul Mescal scores Best Actor nod

All the films nominated for the Oscars 2023

By Will Millar
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Oscar nominations were announced today (January 24) with Everything Everywhere All at Once , All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. It was a special moment for Ireland with both Paul Mescal and Colin Ferrall receiving the nod for Best Actor.

Hosted from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre by Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, all nominees in 23 prestigious categories have been announced ahead of the 95th Academy Awards show in March.

Hide Ad

As predicted, the award’s frontrunners were Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere, All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Whale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front joined the group after a successful showing on the BAFTAs list.

Here’s the full list of nominations for the Oscars 2023.

Most Popular

    Entire list of Oscar Nominations 2023 

    Nominees for Best Picture

    Hide Ad
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Triangle of Sadness
    • Women Talking

    Nominees for Best Director

    Hide Ad
    • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Dan Kwann & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
    • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
    • Todd Field - Tár
    • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

    Nominees for Best Actress

    Hide Ad
    • Cate Blanchett, Tár
    • Ana de Armas, Blonde
    • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
    • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
    • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Cate Blanchett is nominated for Best Actress

    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Best Actor

    • Austin Butler, Elvis
    • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
    • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
    • Bill Nighy, Living
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Visual Effects

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • The Batman
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Cinematogrphy

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
    • Elvis
    • Empire of Light
    • Tár
    Hide Ad
    Lead actors Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal with Charlotte Wells, director of Aftersun which opened this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival. Picture: Getty/Euan Cherry

    Nominees for Production Design

    Hide Ad
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Babylon
    • Elvis
    • The Fabelmans

    Nominees for Animated Film

    Hide Ad
    • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
    • Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
    • The Sea Best
    • Turning Red

    Nominees for International Feature Film

    Hide Ad
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Argentina, 1985
    • Close
    • EO
    • The Quiet Girl
    All Quiet on the Western Front has been nominated for both Best Film and Best International Feature Film
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Documentary Short Film Films

    • The Elephant Whisperers
    • Haulout
    • How Do You Measure a Year?
    • The Marsha Mitchell Effect
    • Stranger at the Gate
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Original Song

    • Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
    • Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
    • Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Naatu Naatu from RRR
    • This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role

    • Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
    • Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
    • Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
    Hide Ad
    Colin Farell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh's Banshees of Inisherin, 2022

    Nominees for Animated Short Film

    Hide Ad
    • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
    • The Flying Sailor
    • Ice Merchants
    • My Year of Dicks
    • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

    Nominees for Live Action Short Film

    Hide Ad
    • An Irish Goodbye
    • Ivalu
    • Le Pupille
    • Night Ride
    • The Red Suitcase

    Nominees for Original Screenplay

    Hide Ad
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Triangle of Sadness
    Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Adapted Screenplay

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    • Living
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Women Talking
    Hide Ad

    Nominees for Original Score

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Babylon
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans
    Hide Ad
    Margot Robbie in Babylon PIC: Scott Garfield/© 2022

    Nominees for Costume Design

    Hide Ad
    • Babylon
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

    Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role

    Hide Ad
    • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Hong Chau, The Whale
    • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Nominations