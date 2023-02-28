Olivier Awards nominations 2023: My Neighbour Totoro, Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer shine - see full list
Love Island’s Amber Davies announced the star-studded shortlist for the Olivier Awards 2023
The Olivier Awards (officially known as The Laurence Olivier Awards) 2023 nominations were announced today (January 24) with My Neighbour Totoro scoring nine. Love Island’s Amber Davies and Get Up, Stand Up!’s Gabrielle Brooks revealed the star-studded shortlist.
Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrates the very best in theatre over the calendar year. Once named the Society of West End Theatre Awards, the ceremony pays homage to high quality performances in West End shows, operas, and dance productions.
The Olivier Awards have been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2017 and according to the London Theatre website, previous ceremonies have been at the Royal Opera House and many West End theatres, including the Dominion Theatre, London Palladium, Lyceum Theatre, National Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre, Shaftesbury Theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Victoria Palace Theatre.
Last year’s ceremony - hosted by Jason Manford - saw front-runner Cabaret receive seven awards including Best Musical Revival and all four musical acting awards for Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy. Life of Pi took five wins including Best New Play.
The awards themselves will take place on 2 April 2023. Here are all the nominations for this year’s Olivier Awards.
Olivier Awards nominations 2023 entire list
Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play
- Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium
- My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
- My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) at Garrick theatre and Ambassadors theatre
- One Woman Show at Ambassadors theatre
Best family show
- Blippi the Musical at Apollo theatre
- Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall
- Midsummer Mechanicals at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
- The Smartest Giant In Town at St Martin’s theatre
Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer
- Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre
- Lynne Page for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
- Kate Prince for Sylvia at the Old Vic
- Basil Twist for puppetry direction for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best costume design
- Frankie Bradshaw for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre
- Hugh Durrant for Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium
- Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show at Roundhouse
- Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best revival
- The Crucible at National Theatre
- Good at Harold Pinter theatre
- Jerusalem at Apollo theatre
- A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
Best musical revival
- My Fair Lady at London Coliseum
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
- Sister Act at Eventim Apollo
- South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells
Best sound design
- Bobby Aitken for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
- Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
- Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
- Ben and Max Ringham for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre
Best original score or new orchestrations
- David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi and Andrea Grody for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse (Music and lyrics by Yazbek, orchestrations by Sharifi; additional arrangements by Grody)
- Joe Hisaishi and Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre (Music by Hisaishi; orchestrations and arrangements by Stuart)
- Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at the Young Vic (Orchestrations and arrangements by Kluger; additional vocal arrangements by Koci)
- Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre (Music and lyrics by Hawley; orchestrations by Deering)
Best actor in a supporting role
- Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at the Royal Court theatre
- Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre
- Elliot Levey for Good at Harold Pinter theatre
- David Moorst for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre
- Sule Rimi for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre
Best actress in a supporting role
- Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It at @sohoplace
- Pamela Nomvete for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre
- Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again at National Theatre
- Sharon Small for Good at Harold Pinter theatre
- Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
Best set design
- Miriam Buether for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre
- Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
- Ben Stones for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
- Mark Walters for Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium
Best lighting design
- Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
- Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
- Tim Lutkin for The Crucible at National Theatre
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
- Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic
- Maimuna Memon for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at the National Theatre
- Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
- Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
- Sharif Afifi for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
- Peter Polycarpou for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
- Clive Rowe for Sister Act at Eventim Apollo
- Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre
Best new opera production
- Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
- Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House, Linbury Theatre
- Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
- Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding achievement in opera
- Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum
- William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
- Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House
Best actor in a musical
- Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
- Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
- Julian Ovenden for South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells
- Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre
Best actress in a musical
- Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre
- Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
- Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
- Faith Omole for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
Best new dance production
- Light of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House
- Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells
- Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
- Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room and The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding achievement in dance
- Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler’s Wells
- Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells
- Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
- Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre
- Age Is a Feeling at Soho Theatre
- Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
- The P Word at Bush theatre
- Paradise Now! at Bush theatre
- Two Palestinians Go Dogging at the Royal Court theatre
Sir Peter Hall award for best director
- Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
- Robert Hastie for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
- Justin Martin for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
- Bartlett Sher for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre
Best actress
- Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
- Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
- Janet McTeer for Phaedra at National Theatre
- Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green at National Theatre
Best actor
- Tom Hollander for Patriots at Almeida Theatre
- Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
- Rafe Spall for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre
- David Tennant for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Giles Terera for Blues for an Alabama Sky at National Theatre
Best new play
- For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court theatre
- Patriots at Almeida theatre
- Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre
- To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre
Best new musical
- The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
- Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
- Sylvia at The Old Vic
- Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre