A third Tory MP has resigned with immediate effect, triggering another by-election. Nigel Adams, member of parliament for Selby and Ainsty, said he will be standing down just hours after the resignation of Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries.

Mr Adams tweeted on Saturday: "Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate. I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated & I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010." It means the Conservative Party face a third by-election, with speculation that other MPs might follow.

Most Popular

Mr Adams previously said he would quit at the next general election but has joined Mr Johnson and Nadine Dorries in resigning now. Earlier today, veteran Tory MP Bill Cash confirmed he would be retiring and not standing at the next election as well.