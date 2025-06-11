Can you guess the unborn baby's gender in this video - based only on these often passed down pregnancy myths?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By just looking at the bump and analysing pregnancy cravings, the challenge is to decide if it's a boy or a girl.

According to these commonly believed myths, carrying the baby high in the womb means it's a girl, while lower means a boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And salty or sour cravings point towards a boy whereas those craving sweet things are carrying a girl.

It comes after research, commissioned by Vitabiotics Pregnacare, found 47 per cent of new parents originally believed well-known myths during pregnancy that they later realised weren’t all true.

A poll of 1,000 parents of children aged 0-10 found 11 per cent of those believed having sour cravings during the first trimester indicated you were expecting a boy.

While the same percentage (11 per cent) thought carrying the baby high up in the womb meant you would be welcoming a little girl to the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 12 per cent believed that experiencing an influx of spots on your skin also indicated a female.

But 79 per cent feel at least a few of the superstitions about pregnancy that they’d heard about and believed in ended up coming true.

As a result, 51 per cent of those who had heard of a superstition used this to try and predict their baby’s gender.

With 44 per cent of these trying the ‘swinging ring test’ - where you tie a ring to a string and swing it over the belly to see which way it moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly Sandland, doula and founder of The Doula Club, which matches pregnant women with doulas to provide support to families during pregnancy, labour, birth and postpartum, said: “As a doula, I’ve heard every pregnancy myth going.

“Carrying high? Must be a boy. Bad skin? Definitely a girl. Craving savoury food? That’s obviously a boy.

“It’s amazing how confidently people will make these calls - even from complete strangers in the supermarket.

“What this research shows is how common these myths still are - and how many people believe them, even just a little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But why not enjoy the guessing games? Have a laugh at the wild ones, and let people guess if they must. But don’t let any of it carry more weight than it deserves.

“Myths aren’t facts. And they definitely aren’t a substitute for understanding your own body and the right professional advice.

“If something feels off, ask questions. If it doesn’t sit right, trust yourself.”

Another myth was that carrying the baby high in the womb means it's a girl | Shutterstock

“Myths aren’t facts”

Parents-to-be who have heard about pregnancy myths also believed severe morning sickness would suggest a female baby, while mild sickness pointed towards a boy (14 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 10 per cent thought jumping up and down vigorously after sex would stop conception happening.

It also emerged 30 per cent of those who tried to use a superstition to guess the baby’s gender had a go at the ‘key test’, where the expectant parent is observed picking up a key and if they opt to grab it by the narrow end, it means a girl is due.

And while 53 per cent of new parents asked friends and family for advice about their baby’s arrival, 42 per cent turned to Google – and 23 per cent searched social media.

But 13 per cent of parents who had heard about myths or superstitions claim they influenced their expectations of pregnancy ‘a lot’, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Vitabiotics Pregnacare added: “Of course, not all of these tales are rooted in fact - but they can still be surprisingly persuasive.

“While these stories are usually fairly harmless, it’s always best to check anything that may be concerning or unusual with a midwife or medical professional.”

51 per cent of those polled, who had heard of a superstition, used myths to try and predict their baby’s gender. | Shutterstock

Top 20 myths expectant parents believed:

Severe morning sickness means it’s a girl/ mild or no morning sickness means it’s a boy Eating spicy food can induce labour Having clear skin means it’s a boy/ having bad skin means it’s a girl In your third trimester, if you’re carrying high it’s a girl and low for a boy Craving sweets means it’s a girl/ salty or sour foods means it’s a boy A round belly means it’s a girl/a pointed belly means it’s a boy If you gain weight in your face, it's a girl/ if you gain weight in your hips and thighs, it's a boy Avoiding spicy foods will prevent colic in the baby A baby’s heart rate above 140 bpm indicates it’s a girl/ below indicates it’s a boy You shouldn’t breast feed if you’re ill Jumping up and down immediately after intercourse will prevent conception After intercourse, a hot bath or a heating pad on the stomach prevents conception If the dark belly line extends above the belly button it means it’s a boy/if it stays below the belly button it means it’s a girl Using the missionary position helps to conceive a girl Eating yams increases fertility You should only eat plain food while breastfeeding If you're moodier, it's a girl/ if you're more relaxed, it's a boy Dreaming about having a boy means you’re having a girl, and vice versa If when you swing a ring over your belly it moves in a circle it’s a girl/ if moves back and forth it’s a boy Expectant parents will deliver babies similarly to the way their mothers did