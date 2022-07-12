Nàdarra Spa at The Coniston awarded best boutique spa at the professional beauty awards 2022

The Coniston Hotel is proud to announce that the acclaimed Nàdarra Spa has received the award for ‘Best Boutique Spa of the Year’ at the Professional Beauty Awards 2022, for the second consecutive year.

The awards recognise those who make a real difference in the spa, beauty and wellness industry, recognising outstanding customer service, treatment delivery and innovation.

Nick Bannister, Owner and Director of The Coniston said: “We are delighted that our Nàdarra Spa has been named ‘Boutique Spa of the Year’ at the prestigious Professional Beauty Awards.