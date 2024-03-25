Comical moment woman rings doorbell and falls into bushes out of the blue captured on camera
Video has captured the moment a women randomly fell into the bushes as she waited for her daughter to open the front door.
The woman, from Market Harborough, was simply standing at the door, waiting for someone to greet her, when she suddenly tumbled into the bushes. What's hilarious about the subject, Yvonne's, fall is that it's completely unexpected. While people may forget, the Ring Doorbell camera doesn't, and this video provides comical proof of it. "My mum was coming to visit me; she was caught falling on Ring Doorbell," the filmer, Erin, commented. "She was all good apart from a broken nail."