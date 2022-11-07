More than half of people wish they discovered more about their relatives when they were alive

Nikita Gill said: “Both my grandfathers were in the Indian Army during the Second World War, so I felt like I had a real connection to the subject matter.

“I wanted to do justice to the stories of ordinary people who lived during a time of great change and uncertainty.

“My experience of using the wealth of UK and Ireland wartime records available on Ancestry as inspiration demonstrated how even the simplest of records can tell such interesting and poignant stories.”

Simon Pearce, military history expert at Ancestry, said: “Britain’s wartime history is full of fascinating accounts that shed light on how our ancestors once lived, and yet there are still so many stories to be discovered.

“In fact, our research highlights how many people have unearthed a story about their own family’s history after a relative has passed, showcasing the importance of having those discussions now to ensure these stories live on.”

People are left intrigued, shocked and proud, according to the research

The research also found such discoveries left people feeling intrigued (32 per cent), shocked (26 per cent) and proud (25 per cent).

Among the top things respondents found from relatives after they passed were photos (28 per cent), physical heirlooms (19 per cent) and letters (19 per cent).

Of those polled, 39 per cent also admitted they are not familiar with trench poetry - poems written by soldiers during the First World War to express their experiences.

Yet 31 per cent feel finding their ancestors’ creative writing would help them feel closer to them.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) would love to discover an unknown war related tale within their family history.

While 21 per cent admitted that although they know their family member was alive during the war and served, they don’t know what role they played.

Other topics Brits wish they’d discussed more with loved ones included the hobbies they had growing up (20 per cent), what jobs they had (19 per cent) and where they met their partner (19 per cent).

And when it comes to their ancestors’ experiences of wartime, people would be interested to know how their family members found rationing (18 per cent), the role they played (22 per cent) and who else they met during that time (17 per cent).

While 29 per cent would like to discover a family story related to life on the front line, a further quarter (25 per cent) would enjoy hearing about a wartime love story.

More than 40 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, admitted they don’t really know their family’s history.

Ancestry.co.uk is offering free access to billions of UK and Ireland wartime records from November 4th – 8th to help people discover their own family wartime stories.