A debris field near the Titanic has been found by a remotely controlled underwater vehicle within the search area for the missing sub, according to the US Coast Guard . Experts are now analysing the findings.

It comes hours after it was forecast the submersible’s air supply would run out around 12.08pm UK time on Thursday. OceanGate’s Titan was reported overdue on Sunday evening (18 June) while carrying a crew down to the wreck of the Titanic, about 435 miles off the Canadian coast.

On Tuesday evening UK time, the US Coast Guard said they have roughly 40 hours of breathable air left, as the "complex" and "unusual" search and recovery operation continues.

The US Coast Guard tweeted on Thursday afternoon: (June 22): “A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information.”

Rescuers searched a remote stretch of the Atlantic Ocean more than twice the size of the US state of Connecticut in waters as deep as 4,020m (13,200ft) with ships, planes, and submersible craft from numerous countries.

The five individuals on board were British billionaire Hamish Harding, British businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, OceanGate’s US-based chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A news conference is expected to take place around 8pm UK time.

The Titan was a manned submersible designed and built by OceanGate, capable of carrying up to five people to depths of 4,000 meters “for site survey and inspection, research and data collection, film and media production, and deep sea testing of hardware and software”.

Photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan, which is used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Rescue teams are continuing the search for the submersible tourist vessel which went missing during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck with British billionaire Hamish Harding among the five people aboard. Photo credit should read: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire

The company claims in its promotional material: “Once depth validation is complete, Titan will be the only privately owned submersible in the world capable of diving to 4,000 meters. Its operational depth would allow access to up to half of the world’s oceans.

A diagram labelled "typical seating configuration" showed how five people could fit on the vessel at once, with only one person being able to completely extend their legs at a time.

Built from lightweight titanium and carbon fibre, Titan was intended to be "the most mobile and advanced deep-sea manned submersible in the world," according to OceanGate. Among deep diving submersibles, it has "the largest viewport" and "state-of-the-art lighting systems, as well as internally and externally mounted 4K video and photographic equipment."

According to OceanGate, there is "ample space for additional monitoring, inspection, and data collection equipment" inside. Its specs say the ship had dimensions of 6.7 by 2.8 by 2.5 metres, weighed 11,340 kilogrammes, and had a carrying capacity of 1,043 kilogrammes. Its 96 hours of life support for a crew of five was crucial.