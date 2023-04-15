Martin Lewis’ website Money Saving Expert has issued a warning to the millions of Brits who own a Tesco Clubcard . The message from theconsumer champions concerns the supermarket giant’s petrol stations.

The advice urges Clubcard holders to use Tesco petrol stations as often as possible between now and June 14. This is due to a major change set to come into force which will affect the number of Clubcard points you can use at the supermarket’s forecourts.

The loyalty scheme will only offer one point for every two litres of fuel purchased instead of one point for every £2 spend on fuel from June 14. And due to the current average price of two litres of unleaded (£2.90 according to RAC ) and diesel (£3.20), customers will have to spend more on fuel to earn the same amount of Clubcard points - assuming fuel prices remain above £1 per litre before the shake-up.

But if fuel prices were to drop below £1 per litre, customers would start to earn more Clubcard points under the new scheme. According to the RAC , average unleaded prices last dropped below £1 a litre in May 2020, and diesel prices last dipped below the same threshold in 2016.

The change applies to all Tesco petrol stations. However, it does not apply to Esso filling stations with a Tesco Express as Clubcard points cannot be earned on fuel purchases there.