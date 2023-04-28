News you can trust since 1952
Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users who pay more than £9 a month

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to mobile phone consumers to switch providers, which could save them hundreds of pounds every year.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST- 2 min read

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to mobile phone customers that might save them hundreds of pounds each year on their phone bills. The Money Saving Expert addressed the recent price increases in his latest round of money-saving tips on Twitter on Thursday (April 28).

He said growing inflation would lead phone prices to climb by as much as 17% from April even those on a contract, adding those paying more than £9 a month on bills were likely to be hit with hefty increases.

Therefore, those 14 million users who are out of contract have been urged to switch to a new provider. In a recent Twitter poll, Mr Lewis found that 88 per cent of respondents said they paid over £8/mth, while 60 per cent pay over £15/mth and 34 per cent pay over £30/mth.

Sharing a cheap sim card comparison tool offering deals on unlimited texts and minutes, Mr Lewis highlighted a deal with Three, which offers users a 100GB Sim for £8.75 per month. Lycamobile, TalkMobile and Smarty are also offering deals in a similar price range.

    Mr Lewis cited reasons why some people would be hesitant to move, such as a need for more data or a desire to stay with their existing provider, but he said that these concerns did not apply to the vast majority of people.

    He said: “So big savings can be had, provided you’re one of the 14 million households that are out of contract.” He said his Cheap Sim comparison tool will allow customers to filter by network, so they can find the cheapest deal for the provider they want. It also flags what each of the chosen networks offer.

