Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST- 2 min read
The launch date for this year’s Married at First Sight UK series has been confirmed. The popular E4 dating show showcases a ground-breaking experiment as a group of single people meet their other half for the first time at the altar.

The couples then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home. The eight brides and eight grooms will feature on the show alongside returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

But when will Married at First Sight UK return to our screens and how can you watch the series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 - when will the first episode air?

    It has been confirmed that MAFS UK will return to our screens on Monday, September 18. The series will air four nights a week for nine weeks on E4 and on demand via the Channel 4 website.

    Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast

    Married at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming seriesMarried at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming series
    Married at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming series

    Grooms

    Arthur - A 34-year-old tennis coach from London

    Brad - A 27-year-old model from Grimsby

    Georges - A 30-year-old sports rehabilitator from Surrey

    Luke - A 30-year-old sales executive from Clacton

    Nathanial - A 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester

    Paul - A 26-year-old account manager from Chesham

    Terence - A 40-year-old youth worker/DJ from Reading

    Thomas - A 27-year-old investment communications worker from Wiltshire

    Brides

    Ella - A 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare

    Jay - A 31-year-old sales manager from Lancashire

    Laura - A 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire

    Peggy - A 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent

    Porscha - A 36-year-old executive assistant from London

    Rosaline - A 28-year-old florist from Crewe

    Shona - A 31-year-old performing arts teacher from Nottingham

    Tasha - A 35-year-old childcare assistant from Leeds

