Moment man slips and covers himself in soil after wheelbarrow tips over captured in hilarious doorbell footage
Doorbell footage has captured the hilarious moment a gardener’s wheelbarrow tips backwards, covering him in soil, as he tries to empty soil into a skip.
Paul Francis, 56, was doing some work in his garden on April 18. He walked up a ramp to unload his wheelbarrow of soil but slipped and fell forward. As Paul fell, the wheelbarrow tipped backwards and poured soil over his head.
Paul's wife, Nelsi Villalon Aguilera, 44, was in the kitchen at the time but returned to find Paul cleaning up. After checking the Ring doorbell camera to see what had happened, she saw the moment Paul fell.
Nelsi, a customer care coordinator, from Bristol, said: "I wanted to see how he fell. I am Venezuelan, we have been married for 13 years and he doesn't speak it. When he fell he used a Venezuelan expression - Coño - instead of saying 'sh*t - I found it very funny."
Thankfully, Paul had no major injuries and was cared for at home by Nelsi.
