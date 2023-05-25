The latest search for Madeleine McCann has ended in Portugal, with tents and heavy machinery removed from the scene, according to reports. Officers spent three days combing through a wooded area on the banks of a reservoir and surrounding area receiving “certain tip offs”.

On Wednesday (May 24), p olice were spotted using sniffer dogs to comb through a wooded area on a stretch of land on a peninsula at the Barragem do Arade . On Tuesday, police divers entered the water near the Arade dam in the municipality of Silves.

It’s unclear whether anything significant has been found.

Madeleine went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia De Luz aged three years old while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann were out at a nearby restaurant. The disappearance sparked a major search but Madeleine has never been found.

The search was requested by German authorities and is linked to suspect Christian Brueckner, who German police believe murdered Madeleine McCann after kidnapping her in 2007. The area being searched was reportedly a frequent visiting place of Mr Brueckner when he lived in Portugal.

Brueckner is currently serving a prison sentence for rape and has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance, denying any involvement.

