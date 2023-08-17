A man is in court after his lorry’s tipper crashed into an overhead gantry on the M5. Anthony Baker will face a trial after pleading not guilty to allegations relating to the incident that closed the M5 in both directions for several hours.

Pictures taken at the scene show a large empty trailer that appeared to have smashed into the gantry. The trailer is seen upright and wedged against the road surface.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 2, on the southbound carrigeway between junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and junction 18 at Avonmouth just outside of Bristol.

The lorry trailer stuck on a gantry between junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and junction 18 at Avonmouth

Nobody was injured in the crash, which left hydraulic fluid and severed electrical cables all over the motorway.

Baker, of Downend in South Gloucestershire, who entered a formal not guilty plea at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court today, (Thurs) will go on trial on 17 June next year.

He was released on unconditional bail by Judge Michael Cullum ahead of his next case management hearing at the same court on 24 May.