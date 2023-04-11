The night’s sky will be lit with shooting stars over the next few weeks as the Lyrid meteor shower takes place across the UK. The Lyrid meteor shower occurs in April each year and is watched by people around the world.

The spectacle was first observed in ancient China in 687 BC, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers in existence. The bright display of meteors occurs when the Lyrids pass through the trail of debris left by the Thatcher Comet.

One of the most unpredictable meteor showers, the Lyrids are known for surges that can see high rates of meteors per hour.

But when will the Lyrid Meteor Shower take place and when will it peak? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower 2023?

This year, the Lyrid meteor shower will begin on April 14 and it is expected to end on April 30. The shower will be at its peak between April 22 and April 23 as the display is at its brightest with 18 meteors per hour.

Best time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower

According to the Greenwich Royal Observatory , the best time to see the meteor shower in the UK is during the early morning of the two peak days.

The Royal Observatory also recommends that stargazers should wait until after midnight for best visibility, as the radiant point in the constellation of Lyra will have risen in the east, offering a better view of the horizon.

