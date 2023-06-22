Love Island fans went into meltdown as the latest bombshell's entrance was teased at the end of tonight's show. Former contestant Kady McDermott looks to be heading back into the villa on Friday night, following her previous stint in series two of the hit dating show.

It came after a drama-filled episode saw outraged Love Island fans label one contestant 'a joke' after his antics. Former favourite Mehdi Edno, who is currently coupled up with Whitney Adebayo, pulled Leah Taylor for a chat, saying he wanted to get to know her.

During the twist, Mehdi said: “"I wanted to let you know that I would like to get to know you more." Leah said she was surprised, before Mehdi added: “I think, you know, you're a smart girl... you speak well.

"I've been confused for the past days, I'm not going to lie to you”, he added, before saying he would keep his thoughts about her other qualities to himself. Fans flocked to Twitter to express their opinion.

One said: "Mehdi you better not break Whitney’s heart", while another said: "Mehdi instead of telling Leah you have been feeling confused after kissing and getting closer to whitney. Go and tell her." One person said: "You had all that time to get to know Leah and now all of a sudden you want to get to know her? What a actual joke this man is."

When Mehdi told Whitney he wanted to continue getting to know her but also wanted to talk to Leah, his partner gave him the go-ahead. But Whitney insisted he didn't owe her an explanation, cutting short their conversation.

Later in the episode, Whitney called his decision 'madness', provoking a strong reaction from Mehdi. After their chat, Whitney was seen in the diary room saying he needed to get to know Leah and he couldn't have it both ways.

Also in the episode, Molly Marsh was left shocked when her partner Zach Noble confessed to cheating in previous relationships during a game of Never Have I Ever. In a surprise twist though, Zach was supported by former arch rival Mitch Taylor as he made his confession - but only after a cheeky dig was made.

Mitch initially said: "Zach. Not the man I thought you were”, before backing the basketball player in a turn of events. But his behaviour irked fellow Islander Ella Thomas, who was seen fuming after the game, asking why Mitch was involving himself in the situation.

However, Molly backed her man, saying he was very honest in admitting his behaviour and slammed those who were criticising him. The pair were seen hugging after the game, proving there were no hard feelings, with Molly then telling the girls, 'people's past is their past'.

Later in the episode, Molly and Zach went on their first date - rollerblading along the seafront. The pair staggered through the activity before enjoying a romantic clifftop glass of bubbly, talking about their future and when they might meet each other's families.

Back at the villa, Jess bursts into tears as Sammy and Mal are caught talking and she struggles with her feelings for her former partner. The blonde is comforted by Mehdi, who reassures her, saying all the Islanders are there for her.

The drama came ahead of a recoupling at the end of show. The new bombshells got to choose first, with the girls then having their choice as the men stood in front of the famous firepit.

But the drama won't stop there as Kady McDermott gets set to re-enter the villa. Kady, from Stevenage, came third with partner Scott Thomas, with Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey winning the season.

Who are the new couples in latest recoupling?

Montel and Leah

Mal and Sammy

Ella and Tyrique

Whitney and Mehdi

Catherine and Scott

Jess and Mitch