Love Island viewers were shocked after Molly was brutally dumped after a recoupling that sent shockwaves through the villa. New bombshell Kady McDermott made her dramatic return to the villa after her stint on season two of the show, and made her intentions of love very clear.

The episode picked up right where we left the islanders with Leah and Montel getting off to a strong start. The next morning many of the couples raved about their budding romances, and it looked to be a stress free day for the islanders with the girls off to the spa.

Little do the girls know, back at the villa, former series two Islander, Kady, has made her dramatic return to the villa and is here to shake things up. Leaving the boys almost speechless, Kady unexpectedly interrupts their day.

Kady wasted no time getting to know all the boys, who seemed open to getting to know her, particularly Tyrique. At the end of the episode Kady had to choose which person she would like to couple up with, leaving one of the girls vulnerable. While announcing her choice she said she went off initial attraction and decided to go with Zachariah.

Molly looked visibly upset but was offered support from Jess who told her to ‘hold it in’ while Whiteney asked if she was okay. Molly responded with smiles and reassured the girls, but no one saw what came next.

Zach looked somberly at Molly as he stood next to Kady. The famous Love Island text alert was heard, and Molly read out a message that said: “Molly, you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.”

