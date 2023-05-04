Lionel Richie attended King Charles’ first official garden party this week, where he was spotted chatting with Queen Consort Camilla. While the exchange looked friendly, royal fans were quick to spot that Richie had made a major faux pas.

The ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ singer was a special guest at the event held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming coronation. Richie is scheduled to perform at this weekend’s Coronation Concert.

All eyes were on Richie though, who committed a friendly, but major blunder when it comes to interacting with royals. He was seen extending his arm to shake the hand of Queen Consort Camilla, and went on to gently pat her on the arm a couple of times.

In line with royal etiquette rules, a person needs to wait for the royal in question to move to shake their hand first. Additionally, touching a member of the Royal Family is strictly not allowed.

Royal expert at VisitBritain, Paul Gauger, spoke about the blunder to Good Morning America and said that waiting until the royal extends their arm for a handshake is an important point of etiquette.

Gauger also told the hosts: "You shouldn’t touch a member of the royal family. You should always wait for them to extend their hand to you and with that handshake, just be nice and gentle”. He added: "If she doesn’t extend her hand it’s not a sign of disrespect and that’s where you might enter into conversation."

Richie isn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last person to make a mistake like this. Donald Trump famously broke protocol during a state banquet when he placed his hand on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s back during a visit in 2019.