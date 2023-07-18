Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with husband, Bader Shammas. The Mean Girls star, 37 and her financier husband named their newborn ‘Luai’, according to a spokesperson for the actress.

A spokesperson for the actress said: “Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.”

Lohan reportedly gave birth to her baby in Dubai, where she had relocated nearly a decade ago to escape the celebrity culture in major American cities. However, the exact birth date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Lohan, who shot to fame as a child star with a 90s film ‘The Parent Trap’, announced she was expecting her first born in March by posting a photo on her Instagram of a baby bodysuit with “coming soon” across it.

She began dating Dubai-based investment banker Shammas in 2021 , revealing the two got engaged at the end of that same year. They then got married in April 2022 and the actress became pregnant a short time after.

Although Lohan relocated to Dubai to escape her problems in Hollywood, she has recently begun to reappear in the media. She starred in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas last winter, in addition to starting her own podcast and beginning to appear in major ads.

Despite this, she is reportedly still unwilling to play one of her most recognisable roles again as Cady Heron, as she has made it clear that she does not want to appear in the Mean Girls musical movie, despite the fact that it is now in production.

Angourie Rice, who starred in Senior Year, will play Cady Heron in the movie. Renée Rapp, who starred in Sex Lives of College Girls, will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George.

What does ‘Luai’ mean?