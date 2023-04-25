Lidl has published a long list of desired locations it would like to open new stores in the UK as more people switched to the budget supermarket in the past year. The list includes hundreds of towns and cities across the country across regions including Yorkshire, London and the south.

However, Lidl said although the extensive list represents a huge number of potential sites only a small amount would eventually be developed and opened as stores. It said these were desirable locations to Lidl but not new store plans or openings.

In 2022 the discounter opened over 50 new stores plus a further 15 stores across the country in the last three months alone. It plans to open 10 more throughout the course of 2023 as it focuses investment on warehouse expansion, aiming to ultimately have 1,100 stores throughout the UK by the end of 2025.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country. We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.

“This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

Lidl has announced it is considering two South Shields locations as part of its latest expansion

Lidl GB chief development officer, Richard Taylor, said: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores.

“But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Lidl has said it is looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, in a town centre or edge of centre and retail parks with at least 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Lidl’s desired locations in the UK - full list

Lidl’s list includes more than 1,000 locations it would like to open new stores. We have listed the breakdown of desired locations per region.

Scotland: 63

North East England 56

Yorkshire & Humberside: 83

Greater Manchester, East Lancs, Calderdale & High Peak: 81

North Wales, Lancashire, Merseyside & Cheshire West: 70

Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire & Cheshire East: 73

South-Mid Wales: 42

Central England: 83

East England: 88

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset & Mendips: 36

Northern Home Counties: 75

London North West: 78

London North East: 78

London South: 91

Devon & Cornwall: 32

Central South England: 72