Lidl has issued an urgent warning to its shoppers who bought Easter eggs at its stores recently. The supermarket chain is recalling some of its Easter egg range amid health and safety concerns.

According to the Food and Safety Agency (FSA) , Lidl is recalling Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Eggs because they may contain milk - which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Eggs come in pack sizes of 180g, with all batches affected. Lidl said: “This product may contain milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

Lidl said it has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

It added: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, please contact [email protected] ”

According to the FSA, some products should not be sold if a problem with the product is discovered, resulting in the product being ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

The agency said: “Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”