News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Levi Bellfield confesses to fourth murder: Serial killer reveals where he buried student Elizabeth Chau’s body

Levi Bellfield has confessed to the murder of Elizabeth Chau who was just 19-years-old - the serial killer has also revealed the location he buried her body

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 12th May 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read

Serial killer Levi Bellfied has confessed to the 1999 murder of missing student Elizabeth Chau. He has reportedly revealed the location in west London where he hid the body of the 19-year-old to police.

It would be Bellfield’s fourth victim with Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange and Milly Dowler being the other three. Chau was just 19-years-old when she went missing 24 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scotland Yard homicide detectives conducted a face-to-face interview with Bellfield in prison on Tuesday (May 9) under criminal caution. During this, he named a location in west London where he claims to have hidden the body of Chau.

For the first time on Thursday (May 11), the Metropolitan Police confirmed they had renewed interest in Bellfield, saying: “On Tuesday May 9 2023, a 54-year-old male was interviewed under caution. Inquiries continue.

Most Popular

    “We can confirm we remain in contact with Elizabeth Chau’s family. At this time we will not be providing an ongoing commentary. We have no comment to make.”

    A source revealed to The Guardian that police are taking Bellfield’s claims that Chau is his fourth victim “extremely seriously” following a six-hour interview in HMP Frankland in Durham.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Bellfield first made the claims regarding Chau seven months ago to a prison visitor. On Tuesday, two detectives interviewed him in prison, taking portable audio recording equipment with them.

    The detectives are part of a Met team that specialises in unsolved homicides. They also brought with them a map of west London, and instructed Bellfield to point to the area where he claims to have buried Chau, which he did.

    The family of Chau have said they are ‘fully aware’ of how deceitful and manipulative Bellfield can be but are also angry as they believe that from the start, police have not taken the disappearance of Chau seriously.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Police were initially given details regarding an alleged confession made verbally by Bellfield to a prison visitor, back in October 2022. In March 2023, the serial killer made a written statement claiming to have kidnapped and murdered Chau and buried her body.

    Related topics:LondonPolice